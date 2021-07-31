Bellator 263 weigh-in results: Pitbull vs McKee official for featherweight WGP final

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, AJ McKee and the rest of fighters featured on the Bellator 263 fight card stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event, headlined by the final of featherweight World Grand Prix, airs live on Showtime from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia.

Two-weight and defending featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” weighed-in at 144.5. Top contender AJ McKee made the required limit on the second attempt, showing 145, after initially tipping the scales at 145.2. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds world championship bout with 1 million US dollars on the line.

Among other weigh-in results, featherweights Emmanuel Sanchez and Mads Burnell came in at 145.3 and 145.5, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Justin Barry was not medically cleared to compete, and his bout against Daniel Compton, who weighed-in at 189.6, was cancelled.

Get the full Bellator 263 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 263 fight card

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull (144.5) vs. A.J. McKee (145)

Emmanuel Sanchez (145.3) vs. Mads Burnell (145.5)

Usman Nurmagomedov (155.3) vs. Manny Muro (156)

Islam Mamedov (154.9) vs. Brent Primus (155.2)

Goiti Yamauchi (155.5) vs. Chris Gonzalez (155)

Preliminary Card

Vanessa Porto (125.6) vs. Ilara Joanne (125.2)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (149) vs. Daniel Carey (149.1)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (144.6) vs. Jonathan Quiroz (146.1)

Johnny Cisneros (179.2) vs. Joshua Jones (179.6)

Kiefer Crosbie (155.9) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6)

Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)

Justin Barry* vs. Daniel Compton (189.6) – cancelled

*Barry was not medically cleared to compete.