Jose Benavidez Jr faces Francisco Emanuel Torres, Carlos Castro meets Oscar Escandon

Unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez faces former champion Jose Uzcategui in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator at Footprint Center (formerly Phoenix Suns Arena) in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, August 28. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

A pair of Benavidez vs Uzcategui undercard bouts have been announced, featuring Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, facing Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in the 10-round super welterweight matchup, and undefeated contender Carlos Castro taking on former title challenger Oscar Escandon in a 10-round super bantamweight contest. The telecast live on Showtime begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

“I am happy to be bringing David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez back to his hometown to fight after so many years away,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “It is going to be a sensational welcome party for him and all the fans.”

David Benavidez vs Jose Uzcategui

Still just 24-years-old, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) enters this fight having knocked out his last four opponents, including a September 2019 knockout of two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell. Most recently, he earned stoppage victories over Roamer Alexis Angulo in August 2020 and Ronald Ellis in March of this year.

Benavidez is trained by his father Jose Sr., alongside his brother and former title challenger, Jose Jr. In 2017, he became the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history by defeating Ronald Gavril on SHOWTIME at just 20 years old.

Representing his native Phoenix, Ariz., Benavidez went from a 15-year-old prodigy sparring with Gennady Golovkin and Peter Quillin, to world title contender with a 10-fight knockout streak from 2015 through 2017, including a highlight-reel knockout of Rogelio Medina with a seven-punch combination that earned him his first title opportunity.

“I’m super excited to fight in front of my hometown fans,” said Benavidez. “It’s a dream come true for me to come back home as a two-time world champion. I’m training for Uzcategui like he’s a world champ because he has a lot of experience and he’s a hungry fighter. I know that he needs this win, but I won’t let that happen. I’m staying dedicated and motivated to win on August 28 on SHOWTIME and I want to look impressive doing it in order to get even bigger and better fights in the future.”

Born in Venezuela and fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico, Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KOs) captured a 168-pound world title in March of 2018 by stopping veteran contender Andre Dirrell after eight rounds. The 30-year-old put himself in position to fight for a title with four-straight stoppage victories from 2015 through 2016, including a win over then-unbeaten Julius Jackson.

Since losing the title to unbeaten champion Caleb Plant in January 2019, Uzcategui has rebounded to win three of his last four fights, including knockout wins in 2021 over Jaime Hernandez Lopez and Josue Obando.

“I’m excited to be back on the big stage for this fight,” said Uzcategui. “I know what I’m up against with Benavidez. He’s a great fighter, and that’s my biggest motivation. This is going to be a war and I can’t wait to give the people a great fight. Both of us come to brawl, so this is going to be a classic on August 28.”

Jose Benavidez Jr meets Francisco Emanuel Torres in co-feature

The 28-year-old Benavidez (27-1, 18 KOs) is the older brother of main event headliner David and returns to fight in his hometown of Phoenix for the first time in six years. A long-established contender, Benavidez will return to action for the first time since dropping a 147-pound title showdown to Terence Crawford in October 2018.

Benavidez had previously earned wins over contenders such as Mauricio Herrera, Francisco Santana and Frank Rojas on his way to that world title opportunity.

“I’m really excited to be back in the ring after being out for a while,” said Benavidez. “I feel more mature, motivated and stronger than ever. Fighting alongside my brother and in my hometown, is really a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to making a tremendous comeback. It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me, I guarantee that I’m going to take them out. No one is going to want to miss this night, because me and my brother are bringing the fireworks.”

A native of boxing-rich Buenos Aires, Argentina, Torres (17-3, 5 KOs) enters this fight the winner of his last nine contests dating back to 2018. The 31-year-old will fight in the U.S. for the third time on August 28, having scored stateside victories over Cleotis Pendarvis in August 2020 and Louis Hernandez in February of this year.

Torres most recently won a unanimous decision over Alexi Rivera in June as he prepares for his toughest fight to date against Benavidez.

“I’m very pumped up for this fight,” said Torres. “I want to thank my whole team for this opportunity to participate in such an important fight. This is a great chance for me to go to the next level against a great fighter who’s had an exceptional career. I will work very hard to get the victory on August 14 and raise high the flag of Argentina.”

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon kicks off telecast

Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) has climbed the rankings since turning pro in 2012 as he seeks a shot at a super bantamweight championship. The Phoenix-native added two victories in 2020, defeating Jesus Ruiz in February before stopping longtime contender Cesar Juarez in four rounds in July.

Castro was coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him score three victories, including 10-round unanimous decision triumphs over former title challenger Genesis Servania and veteran contender Mario Diaz.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to fight an excellent opponent in Escandon,” said Castro. “I’m very motivated to put on a great performance in front of my hometown fans. On August 28, I’m going to be ready to showcase all of my skills and hard work in the ring so I leave with my hand raised.”

A native of Ibague, Colombia, Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs) has faced a slew of top contenders and champions including featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. and super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa, plus hard-hitting contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

Escandon captured an interim title in 2016 when he knocked out Robinson Castellanos to earn his world title shot against Russell. Most recently, Escandon scored a first-round knockout over previously unbeaten contender Jhack Tepora in December of 2019.

“I’m very focused on training for this fight because I know a win can lead me back to another world title opportunity,” said Escandon. “Castro is a good young fighter who has a solid jab and can move. But I think he’s the perfect opponent for me. There are a lot of things we can do to win this fight and I can’t wait to go in there on August 28 and show it.”

Benavidez vs Uzcategui fight card

Other bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Uzcategui fight card are expected to be announed in the coming weeks. The current lineup looks as the following:

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, super bantamweight