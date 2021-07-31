Can vs Wood results, live stream, how to watch, start time, Fight Camp, main event, full card

The first week of Fight Camp airs live from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in Australia. In the main event Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-man event Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) meets Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) in a twelve-rounder with the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the line. Also on the main card, Campbell Hatton (2-0) goes up against Jakub Laskowski (4-4-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight, and Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) takes on Rico Mueller (28-3-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

The main card kicks off with a ten-round IBF international super middleweight title fight between Avni Yildrim (21-3, 12 KOs) and Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs). A sole preliminary card bout features Sandy Ryan in her pro boxing debut against Kirstie Bavington (3-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood live stream

Fans can watch Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time in the UK is 7 pm BST. In the US the main card begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In Australia Fight Camp Week 1 airs live on Sunday August 1 at 4 am AEST.

The preliminary bout airs 45 minutes prior on Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube.

Get the full Fight Camp Week 1 lineup below. Results will follow.

Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood fight card

Main Card

Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood, 12 rounds, featherweight – Can’s WBA featherweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles

Campbell Hatton vs. Jakub Laskowski, 4 rounds, lightweight

Anthony Fowler vs. Rico Mueller, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Avni Yildrim vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – IBF International super middleweight title

Preliminary Card

Sandy Ryan vs. Kirstie Bavington, 6 rounds, super lightweight