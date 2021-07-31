Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Search
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream
Boxing

Can vs Wood results, live stream, how to watch, start time, Fight Camp, main event, full card

Newswire
Xu Can vs Leigh Wood
Xu Can vs Leigh Wood faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Fight Camp Week 1

The first week of Fight Camp airs live from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in Australia. In the main event Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

In the co-man event Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) meets Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) in a twelve-rounder with the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the line. Also on the main card, Campbell Hatton (2-0) goes up against Jakub Laskowski (4-4-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight, and Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) takes on Rico Mueller (28-3-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

The main card kicks off with a ten-round IBF international super middleweight title fight between Avni Yildrim (21-3, 12 KOs) and Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs). A sole preliminary card bout features Sandy Ryan in her pro boxing debut against Kirstie Bavington (3-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood live stream

Fans can watch Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 31. The start time in the UK is 7 pm BST. In the US the main card begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In Australia Fight Camp Week 1 airs live on Sunday August 1 at 4 am AEST.

The preliminary bout airs 45 minutes prior on Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube.

Get the full Fight Camp Week 1 lineup below. Results will follow.

Fight Camp Week 1: Can vs Wood fight card

Main Card

  • Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood, 12 rounds, featherweight – Can’s WBA featherweight title
  • Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Jakub Laskowski, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Anthony Fowler vs. Rico Mueller, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Avni Yildrim vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – IBF International super middleweight title

Preliminary Card

  • Sandy Ryan vs. Kirstie Bavington, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097