Lion Fight 67 results: Two Muay Thai titles on the line

Muay Thai event Lion Fight 67 airs live from Sicily, Italy on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in Australia. The fight card comprises six bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Enrico Carrara defends his light heavyweight title against Patrik Vidakovics. In the co-main event Chip Moraza-Pollard defends his cruiserweight belt against Jakub Benko.

Preceding the championship double-header Andy Nguyen goes up against Sonia Dinh, Jacopo Tarantino takes on Lorenzo Geurink, and Gerardo Luperini battles it out against Kemal Altinpinar. In addition, Igli Shkurti faces off Michele Pennacchietti.

Muay Thai fans can watch Lion Fight 67 live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK and 4 am AEST in Australia.

Check out the lineup below. Fight results will follow.

Lion Fight 67 fight card

Enrico Carrara vs. Patrik Vidakovics – Carrara’s Lion Fight light heavyweight title

Chip Moraza-Pollard vs. Jakub Benko – Moraza-Pollard’s cruiserweight title

Andy Nguyen vs. Sonia Dinh

Jacopo Tarantino vs. Lorenzo Geurink

Gerardo Luperini vs. Kemal Altinpinar

Igli Shkurti vs. Michele Pennacchietti