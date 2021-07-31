Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice weigh-in results

Michael Coffie, Jonathan Rice and the rest of fighters featured on the Premier Boxing Champions card on Saturday, July 31 stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
Coffie weighed-in at 273.1. Rice showed 268.6. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout headlining the PBC on FOX broadcast starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
Andre Dirrell came in at 175.5 for his return against Christopher Brooker, who was 175. The scheduled for ten-round light heavyweight matchup headlines the portion of the card live stream on FS1, beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Check out the current Coffie vs Rice fight card and weigh-in results below.
Coffie vs Rice fight card
Main Card (FOX – 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)
- Michael Coffie (273.1) vs. Jonathan Rice (268.6), 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr (147) vs. Noah Kidd (144.6), 8 rounds, welterweight
- Joey Spencer (156.5) vs. James Martin (151.5), 8 rounds, middleweight
Post-Main Card (FS1 – 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)
- Quadir Albright (143.2) vs. Jared Tallen (143.2), 4 rounds, super welterweight (swing bout)
- Andre Dirrell (175.5) vs. Christopher Brooker (175), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Norman Neely (226.2) vs. Juan Torres (247.9), 6 rounds, heavyweight (FOX swing bout or FS1 co-main event)
- Karl Dargan (137.5) vs. Ivan Delgado (139.5), 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Michael Anderson (147.9) vs. DeMarcus Rogers (146.5), 6 rounds, welterweight
- Nicky Vitone (142.7) vs. Jordan Rosario (143.5), 4 rounds, welterweight
- Malik Nelson (129.8) vs. Alejandro Ramirez (134.5), 4 rounds, super featherweight