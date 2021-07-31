Six WKN India Cup titles up for grabs at Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2

The second edition of Fraggingmonk Fight Night airs live from Bengaluru on Saturday, September 4. Kickboxing event is headlined by six WKN India Cup championship bouts with some of the leading representatives of the country-host participating.

Among the matchups, Edukondal Rao goes up against Samiran Gogoi at lightweight, Ashwin Naidu takes on Sukreeth Kulal at light heavyweight, Prathap faces off Mintu Barman at welterweight, and Sunil Raj meets Prateek at featherweight. In addition, Rajeev MP battles it out against Poondhanam at middleweight, and Kishor Gowda squares off against Rakesh at bantamweight.

The event is also set to crown a new WBC Indian super lightweight champion in Muay Thai, featuring Surya Sagar up against Basavesh. The full fight card can be found below.

Kickboxing fans can watch Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 live stream on FITE TV.

The first edition of Fraggingmonk Fight Night was held in November 2020, when Vaibhav Shetty became the first in history WKN champion crowned in India.

Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 card

Kishor Gowda vs. Rakesh, bantamweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Sunil Raj vs. Prateek, featherweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Edukondal Rao vs. Samiran Gogoi, lightweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Prathap vs. Mintu Barman, welterweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Rajeev MP vs. Poondhanam, middleweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Ashwin Naidu vs. Sukreeth Kulal, light heavyweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Surya Sagar vs. Basavesh, WBC India Muay Thai super lightweight title