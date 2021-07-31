UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in results: Hall vs Strickland official, 2 fights canceled

Uriah Hall, Sean Strickland and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 33 fight card stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia.

Uriah Hall weighed-in at 185.5 for his main event bout against Sean Strickland, who showed 185. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at middleweight.

Bantamweights Kyung-Ho Kang and Rani Yahya both tipped the scales at 136. The contest serves as the co-main event.

Phil Rowe missed welterweight limit, showing 173.5, for his bout against Orion Cosce 170.5. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, and the fight proceeds at catchweight.

Nicco Montano missed bantamweight limit for her bout against Yanan Wu. Former flyweight champion came at 143, which resulted in the fight being canceled.

The bout between Trevin Jones and Ronnie Lawrence fell off due to “health reasons” with the latter, as per UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 33 fight card

Main Card

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Kyung-Ho Kang (136) vs Rani Yahya (136)

Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Niklas Stolze (170.5) vs Jared Gooden (171)

Ryan Benoit (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Jason Witt (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Collin Anglin (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs Rafa Garcia (154)

Danny Chavez (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Phil Rowe (173.5)* vs Orion Cosce (170.5)

*Missed weight.