MMA

Live stream Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee preliminary card

Bellator 263 airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The main card live on Showtime features two-weight and reigning featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire up against top-ranked contender AJ McKee in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix.

The preliminary card live stream is available up top, here on FIGHTMAG, via Bellator MMA channel on YouTube. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Bellator 263 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

