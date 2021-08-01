Bellator 263 results, live stream, how to watch, time, Pitbull vs McKee, full card

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features eleven bouts in total.
In the main event two-division champion Patricio “Pitbul” Freire puts his featherweight title on the line when he faces top-ranked contender AJ McKee. The pair squares off in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event pits another pair of featherweights, as Emmanuel Sanchez battles it out against Mads Burnell. The full fight card can be found below.
Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee live stream
MMA fans can watch Bellator 263 main card live stream on Showtime. The start time is for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.
Bellator 263 free live stream of the preliminary card is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, on Pluto TV and on FIGHTMAG. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.
Stay tuned with Bellator 263 live results and updates below.
Bellator 263 results
- Joshua Jones def. Johnny Cisneros by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:15)
- Georgi Karakhanyan def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 4:25)
- Brian Moore def. Jordan Winski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Bellator 263 live updates
Joshua Jones stops Johnny Cisneros in the second round with punches. See below how it ended.
Georgi Karakhanyan secures the win against fellow-lightweight Kiefer Crosbie by submission in the first round. The latter was forced to tapout at minutes and 25 seconds into the first round. Check out the video below.
Kicking off the action Brian Moore secures a unanimous decision against Jordan Winski. After three rounds one judge gave him 30-27, while two other judges the scored the fight 30-26. Check out fight highlights below.
And here is a brief recap of what happened at the final pre-fight presser.
The Bellator 263: Pitbull vs McKee main card live on Showtime features five bouts. The six-fight preliminary card airs live on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below.
Bellator 263 fight card
Main Card
- Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. AJ McKee – Freire’s featherweight title, featherweight WGP final
- Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Mads Burnell
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro
- Brent Primus vs. Islam Mamedov
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Chris Gonzalez
Preliminary Card
- Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Daniel Carey
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz
- Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones
- Kiefer Crosbie vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
- Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski