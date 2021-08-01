Best Shots: AJ McKee dominates Patricio Pitbull to win Bellator featherweight WGP

Advertisements

AJ McKee secures the win against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire via technical submission in the first round to win Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix and claim a 145-pound title. The pair squared off in the main event of Bellator 263 live on DAZN from The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday July 31.

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee | Bellator MMA

Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

McKee tagged Freire with left kick to the head and followed it up with a flurry of punches, dropping his opponent to the canvas. When the latter tried to get back up McKee locked his next to perform a guillotine choke.

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 57 seconds into the first round.

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

“We are just getting started. This is only the beginning. When it first started and they were selecting the bracket, I wanted the third or fourth pick.”

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

“But God told me that I am number one so when I picked that first draw, I knew that I was number one and now I am. Mentality is the key. You have to put the work in and my dad always says, hard work beats talent.”

AJ McKee vs Patricio Pitbull | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee celebrates victory | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee lifts featherweight title | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull post-fight | Bellator MMA

AJ McKee celebrates victory | Bellator MMA

