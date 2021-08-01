Coffie vs Rice results, live updates, stream, TV, time, main event, undercard

Michael Coffie goes up against Jonathan Rice headlining the night of action at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday July 31, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup at heavyweight.

In the co-feature Vito Mielnicki Jr squares off against Noah Kidd in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the broadcast live on FOX, Joey Spencer battles it out against James Martin in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

The top of the post-main card live on FS1 features Andre Dirrell faceoff Christopher Brooker in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice live

Boxing fans can watch Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice live on FOX. The broadcast start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The post-main card, headlined by Andre Dirrell up against Christopher Brooker, airs live stream on FS1. The start time is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which converts to 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Coffie vs Rice live results and updates below.

Coffie vs Rice live updates

This what’s happening in Spencer vs Marin Round 4. Spencer lands big hook.

Spencer lands big body shot already in Round 1. Check out the video below.

The action begins live on FOX with an eight-round middleweight battle between Joey Spencer and James Martin.

And here is the main event tale of the tape.

Michael Coffie vs Jonathan Rice tale of the tape | Twitter/PremierBoxing

The main Coffie vs Rice card live on FOX comprises three bouts. The post-main card follows live stream on FS1. Check out the full lineup below.

Coffie vs Rice fight card

Main Card (FOX – 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Noah Kidd, 8 rounds, welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. James Martin, 8 rounds, middleweight

Post-Main Card (FS1 – 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Quadir Albright vs. Jared Tallen, 4 rounds, super welterweight (swing bout)

Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Norman Neely vs. Juan Torres, 6 rounds, heavyweight (FOX swing bout or FS1 co-main event)

Karl Dargan vs. Ivan Delgado, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Michael Anderson vs. DeMarcus Rogers, 6 rounds, welterweight

Nicky Vitone vs. Jordan Rosario, 4 rounds, welterweight

Malik Nelson vs. Alejandro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super featherweight