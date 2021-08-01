Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and AJ McKee squared off at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday July 31, which made it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured two-division champion putting his 145-pound title on the line against top-ranked contender in the final of featherweight World Grand Prix. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Bellator 263 live on Showtime.

The championship bout didn’t go the distance. After delivering left high kick McKee continued domination with a flurry of punches. After dropping Freire to the canvas, for a moment he thought that was already it.

Seeing that the defending champion started getting back on his feet, McKee quickly secured his neck to executed a guillotine choke. The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 57 seconds with the challenger coming out on top via technical submission.

With the win AJ McKee remains undefeated and updates his record to 18-0. He also wins Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, takes $1 mil as well as the 145-pound title.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire loses the featherweight title and drops to 32-5, which snaps his seven-win streak. He is still a reigning lightweight champion.

You can watch Patricio Pitbull vs AJ McKee full fight video highlights below.

Pitbull vs McKee full fight video highlights

AJ McKee walkout.

Patricio Pitbull walkout.

AJ McKee dominates and defeats Patricio Freire in Round 1.

McKee celebrates victory.

