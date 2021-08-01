UFC Vegas 33 results, live stream, video, time, Hall vs Strickland, full fight card

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 31 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features eleven bouts in total.

In the main event Uriah Hall (17-3) squares off against Sean Strickland (23-3) at middleweight. Both fighters are looking to extend their four-win streak.

In the co-main event Kyung Ho Kang (18-8, 1 NC) takes on Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC) at bantamweight. The full UFC Vegas 33 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 33 Australia time is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 33 results and live updates below.

UFC Vegas 33 results

Jinh Yu Frey def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Ryan Benoit by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Phil Rowe def. Orion Cosce by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:21)

UFC Vegas 33 live updates

Moving on with a featherweight battle between Danny Chavez and Kai Kamaka III.

Women’s MMA battle between Ashley Yoder and Jinh Yu Frey edned in favor of the latter. After three rounds of strawweight contest all three judges unanimously scored the contest 30-27.

Zarrukh Adashev secures a unanimous decision against Ryan Benoit after three rounds at flyweight. Two judges scored the fight 30-27, while one judge had it 29-28.

Up next is a flyweight contest between Ryan Benoit and Zarrukh Adashev.

The first fight ends prior to the final horn in favor of Phil Rowe who delivers a series of knees followed by punches to stop Orion Cosce in Round 2. Check out the video of finish below.

Kicking off UFC Vegas 33 Philip Rowe goes up against Orion Cosce. The pair squares off in a 173.5-pound catchweight bout, following the results of the official weigh-ins.

Check out below the main event face off video from the weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.

The UFC Vegas 33 main card features five bouts. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising six matchups. Check out the full lineup below.

UFC Vegas 33 fight card

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Kyung-Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Preliminary card

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Phil Rowe vs. Orion Cosce