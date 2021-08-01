Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
UFC

Uriah Hall vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights

Newswire
Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall
Sean Strickland throws jab in his bout against Uriah Hall | Twitter/UFC

Strickland defeats Hall in UFC Vegas 33 main event

Middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 31, which made it Sunday August 1 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No.8 middleweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.11 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. Strickland was in control predominately throughout the entire fight, delivering series of punches, including a myriad of jabs. He also performed a number of takedowns. One of the highlight moments of Hall was a spectacular spinning back kick.

In the end two judges gave Strickland all five rounds with the scores 50–44 and 50–45, while the third judge had it 49–46, scoring one round in favor of Hall.

Both fighters entered the Octagon looking to extend their four-win streak.

As a result, Sean Strickland updates his record to 24-3 and secures the fifth win in a row. Uriah Hall drops to 17-10, which snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Uriah Hall vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below.

Strickland vs Hall full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland enters the Octagon.

Uriah Hall inside the cage.

Handshake.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get the full UFC Vegas 33 results and updates.

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

