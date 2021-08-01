Vadim Nemkov vs Anthony Johnson tops Bellator 268 on Oct 16 in Phoenix

Reigning Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov puts his title on the line when he faces Anthony Johnson at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, October 16. The pair squares off in one of the semi-final bouts of 205-pound World Grand Prix, headlining the fight card live on Showtime. In another semi-final bout current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader goes up against Corey Anderson.

The main card live on Showtime is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary cars airs live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV, beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Tickets information for Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Johnson is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Vadim Nemkov (14-2) is riding the eight-win streak. In his previous bout in April he defeated Phil Davis by unanimous decision to retain his title and advance to semi-finals. Prior to that he TKO’d Ryan Badr in Round 2 to claim the strap.

No. 4 ranked Anthony Johnson (23-6) won his previous bout in May by knockout in the first round against Jose Augusto and made a successful return to action. In April 2017 he challenged then UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier but was submitted in the second round, which snapped his three win streak and concluded the run inside the UFC Octagon.

Current Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-6) defeated Lyoto Machida by unanimous decision in April to win the quarter-final of light heavyweight World Grand Prix and rebound from the defeat suffered against Nemkov.

No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5) won two of his previous bouts by TKO against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Melvin Manhoef in the third and second rounds, respectively.

Other bouts featured on the Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Johnson fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Bellator 268 fight card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Anthony Johnson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final, Nemkov’s light heavyweight title

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight WGP semi-final