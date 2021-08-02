UFC 265 fight card, tickets, location, date, time, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia. The event features a series of MMA bouts with the interim heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

UFC 265 PPV card time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

In the main event former heavyweight title challenger and current No.2-ranked contender Derrick Lewis goes up against the division’s ranked No.3 competitor Ciryl Gane. The pair battles it out for the interim heavyweight belt. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

UFC 265 tickets

UFC 265 tickets to witness all the action live at the venue are on sale. The location is Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The date is Saturday, August 7. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) is riding the four-win streak. Two of his previous bouts he won via stoppage in the second round against Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik. Before that he defeated Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision and took a split decision against Blagoy Ivanov.

Undefeated Cyril Gane (9-0) won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Prior to that he TKO’d Junior dos Santos in the second round and scored a UD against Tanner Boser.

The co-main event features a three-round bantamweight battle between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz. The original co-headline bout between two-weight champion Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena fell off after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

Former featherweight champion Aldo (29-7) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Marlon Vera. Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC) won his previous bout against Jimmie Rivera also by UD. The full UFC 265 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 265 live stream, date and start time

In the United States UFC 265 airs live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 7. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 265 airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 8. The time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 265 fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons