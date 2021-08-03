Live stream Manny Pacquiao media workout ahead of Errol Spence Jr fight (video)

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao returns to action, going up against unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines.

Manny Pacquiao media workout is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4. Prior to working out, eight-division world champion will be interviewed and will be joined by his renowned trainer Freddie Roach. Live stream video is available top, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm PT in the UK, which makes it 7 am AEST in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines on Thursday, August 4.

