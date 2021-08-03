Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny set for WBA interim featherweight title – tickets, live stream, card

Michael Conlan hopes to author a career-best victory Friday, August 6 when he faces former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny. The contest headlines the fight card live from Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, around the corner from where the two-time Irish Olympian “Mick” was raised.

The pair was initially scheduled to fight in a 10-rounder at junior featherweight. The matchup has been upgraded, and they will now be competing for the WBA interim featherweight world title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Conlan vs Doheny tickets

Conlan vs Doheny tickets to witness all the action at Falls Park on Friday, August 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

“It’s an all-Irish fight, the biggest all-Irish fight in the last 40 years or so,” Conlan said. “What I’m really excited for is that TJ will have his own fan base, and I’ll have my massive fan base out here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights.”

“I’m really excited. I’ve been putting the work in, and I know what I need to do.”

Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny live stream

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, which converts to 8 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEST in Australia.

In the co-feature Lee McGregor defends his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand. Among other bouts featured on the card Tyrone McKenna and Jose Felix battle it out for a vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title, Sergei Gorokhov defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title against Padraig McCrory, and Paddy Donovan is in action at welterweight.

Conlan vs Doheny fight card

The current Conlan vs Doheny fight card looks as the following:

Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny, 12 rounds, junior featherweight – WBA interim featherweight title

Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand, 12 rounds – McGregor’s European bantamweight title

Tyrone McKenna vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds – vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sergei Gorokhov vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds – Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver super middleweight title