UFC 265 start time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane live stream

UFC 265 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia. The lineup features thirteen bouts in total, with heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane battling it out for the interim title, headlining the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Former heavyweight title challenger, currently ranked No.2 contender, Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) is looking to extend his four-win streak and earn another shot at the undisputed title. Ranked No.3 contender Gane (9-0) is looking to remain undefeated and get one step closer to the UFC gold. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7) goes up against Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC). Both fighters aiming to secure the second straight victory.

The full UFC 265 fight card can be found below.

UFC 265 tickets

UFC 265 tickets to watch the championship bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, as well as the rest of fight card, at Toyota Center in Houston, TX are on sale (as of writing). Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 266 preliminary card commences at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 265 Australia time

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane in Australia airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 8. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card kicks off at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo.

UFC 265 fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons