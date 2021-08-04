PFL 8 fight card: Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian headlines on Aug 19

Search
Kayla Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight world champion, will be looking to secure her spot in another PFL championship bout when she takes on the incredibly talented Genah Fabian in the headliner of PFL 8. MMA event features the second Playoff live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL on August 19 which makes it August 20 in Australia.

Top-seeded heavyweight Bruno Cappelozza will look to continue his knockout streak and to move on to the championship fight as he duels the hard-hitting Jamelle Jones in a must-see bout.

The women’s lightweight division will also see #1 seed Larissa Pacheco square off against talented up-and-comer Taylor Guardado, while highly regarded Russian Denis Goltsov will stare across the Smartcage at Croatian slugger Ante Delija.

Rounding out the card, heavyweight Renan Ferreira returns to action against English newcomer Stuart Austin and women’s MMA pioneer Kaitlin Young clashes with six-time world Sambo champion Marina Mokhnatkina. Also, French Olympic wrestler Cynthia Vescan will make her MMA debut against Amanda Leve to round out the card.

The final PFL Championship spots will be up for grabs when contenders from the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions compete at the third playoff event on Aug. 27 in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

In the playoffs, fighters compete to advance to the 2021 PFL World Championship, the biggest night in MMA – with six title fights in one night, the winner of each will earn $1 million.

MMA fans in the US can watch PFL 8 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

PFL 8 fight card

Main Card

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

Preliminary Card

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin
  • Kaitlin Young vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
  • Carl Seumanutafa vs. Muhammed DeReese
  • Mariana Morais vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
  • Cynthia Vescan vs. Amanda Leve
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

