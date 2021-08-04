Rakhimov vs Ogawa for IBF junior lightweight title tops in Dubai on Aug 20

Dubai will once again play host to world title showdown as Shavkat Rakhimov faces Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight title this month.

The two men will clash on a D4G Promotions show at the Conrad Dubai on Friday 20 August, in the latest world title bout to take place in the region this year, following on from the historic battle between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton in April.

Rakhimov (15-0-1, 12 KOs) was last in action in February, being held to a majority decision draw against former IBF champion Joseph Diaz, while he holds a stoppage victory over highly-rated Azinga Fuzile too.

Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KOs) has just as impressive a record, with 18 of his 25 fights coming inside the distance, and he also shared the ring with former world champion Tevin Farmer back in 2017.

The highly-anticipated world title fight headlines yet another massive event in Dubai, which features some of the very best up and coming talent from across the world.

In Rakhimov vs Ogawa undercard action

Fearsome Kazakh cruiserweight Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs) returns, facing hard-hitting Rolly Lambert Fogoum (11-1-1, 10 KOs). Plus Apichet Petchmanee (9-0, 2 KOs) and Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-0, 7 KOs) meet for the WBC Asian lightweight title.

Two proud Dubai residents will compete on the bill too, as Hasibullah Ahmadi (10-0, 4 KOs) collides with Rauf Aghayev (31-9, 14 KOs), and Faizan Anwar (7-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Ricky Sismundo (35-15-3, 17 KOs).

On the undercard, Khurshid Tojibaev (4-0, 2 KOs), Bader Samreen (2-0, 2 KOs), Ryan Aston (20-5-2, 8 KOs), Jamie King (1-0, 1 KO), and Sultan Al-Nuaimi (3-0, 2 KOs) are all set to compete as well.

Check out the current Rakhimov vs Ogawa fight card below.

Rakhimov vs Ogawa fight card

Main Card

Shavkat Rakhimov vs. Kenichi Ogawa – vacant IBF junior lightweight title

Ali Baloyev vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum

Apichet Petchmanee vs. Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun

Hasibullah Ahmadi vs. Rauf Aghayev

Faizan Anwar vs. Ricky Sismundo

Undercard

Ryan Aston vs. Shalva Guchmazovi

Bader Samreen vs. Sharobiddin Jurakhonov

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Mishiko Shubitidze

Jamie King vs. Taryel Jafarov