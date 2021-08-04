UFC 265 Australia time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane – all states and territories

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the interim heavyweight title, headlining UFC 265 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday August 8 at 12 pm AEST.

Former heavyweight title challenger Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) is riding the four-win streak. Gane (9-0) is undefeated in all of his nine outings. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7) goes up against Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC) at bantamweight. Among other bouts featured on the main card Michael Chiesa (18-4) takes on Vicente Luque (20-7-1) at welterweight, Tecia Torres (12-5) battles Angela Hill (13-8) at women’s strawweight, and Song Yadong (16-5-1, 1 NC) takes on Casey Kenney (16-3-1) at bantamweight. The full UFC 265 fight card can be found below.

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 8. The time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. MMA action kicks off on the early preliminary card at 8 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 265 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 265 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, August 8 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card commences at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 265 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 265 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, August 8 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The action inside the Octagon kicks off with the early preliminary bouts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 265 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 265 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, August 8 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card commences at 8 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 265 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 265 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, August 8 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card commences at 7 am CXT. The early preliminary card starts at 5 am CXT.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons