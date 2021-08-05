BFS 2 rebooked for Dec 4 in Nimes with Ketaieb, Berthely and Dbili in WKN title fights

The World Kickboxing Network announced a new date for the second edition of Boxing Fighters System. A highly awaited “BFS 2” has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 4 in Nimes, France featuring three WKN championship bouts.

Among the matchups, Hakim Ketaieb is scheduled to battle it out for WKN World super lightweight title under oriental rules. Earlier in his career the French kickboxer held the European strap claimed via second-round stoppage against Czech Frantisek Adam.

Christian Berthely received another shot at the world title. In July he challenged reigning WKN World super welterweight champion in oriental kickboxing Jordi Requejo of Spain, but fell short dropping a majority decision. At the upcoming BFS 2 event, the representative of the country host is set to contest for the prestigious title under “low kick” rules.

In addition, current WKN European super middleweight kickboxing champion Samuel Dbili is looking to make the first defense of his title that he earned by split decision against Bulgarian Branko Babachev in December 2019.

The list of bouts featured on the BFS 2 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

BFC 2 fight card

Hakim Ketaieb vs. TBA – for WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules

Christian Berthely vs. TBA – for WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing

Samuel Dbili vs. TBA – Dbili’s WKN European super middleweight title