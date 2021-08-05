Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Search
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Kickboxing

BFS 2 rebooked for Dec 4 in Nimes with Ketaieb, Berthely and Dbili in WKN title fights

Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Berthely
Christian Berthely delivers kick in his bout against Jordi Requejo | Enes Yigin/E.Y Studio

Boxing Fighters System 2

The World Kickboxing Network announced a new date for the second edition of Boxing Fighters System. A highly awaited “BFS 2” has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 4 in Nimes, France featuring three WKN championship bouts.

Advertisements

Among the matchups, Hakim Ketaieb is scheduled to battle it out for WKN World super lightweight title under oriental rules. Earlier in his career the French kickboxer held the European strap claimed via second-round stoppage against Czech Frantisek Adam.

Christian Berthely received another shot at the world title. In July he challenged reigning WKN World super welterweight champion in oriental kickboxing Jordi Requejo of Spain, but fell short dropping a majority decision. At the upcoming BFS 2 event, the representative of the country host is set to contest for the prestigious title under “low kick” rules.

In addition, current WKN European super middleweight kickboxing champion Samuel Dbili is looking to make the first defense of his title that he earned by split decision against Bulgarian Branko Babachev in December 2019.

The list of bouts featured on the BFS 2 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

BFC 2 fight card

  • Hakim Ketaieb vs. TBA – for WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules
  • Christian Berthely vs. TBA – for WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing
  • Samuel Dbili vs. TBA – Dbili’s WKN European super middleweight title
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097