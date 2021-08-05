Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Boxing

Fedor Papazov vs Arslan Magomedov live stream on ESPN+ from Russia

Fedor Papazov vs Arslan Magomedov
Fedor Papazov vs Arslan Magomedov

Russian junior welterweight contender Fedor Papazov hopes to add a signature win to his ledger this Saturday, August 7, when he takes on countryman Arslan Magomedov. The pair squares in the 10-round main event live from the RCC Boxing Academy in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Papazov vs Magomedov live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

Papazov (22-4, 13 KOs), from Tuapse, Russia, is a 12-year pro who has never been knocked out. He holds a 2017 victory over Isa Chaniev, who challenged Richard Commey for a lightweight world title in 2019. Papazov last fought in April and lost a competitive decision to Yauheni Dauhaliavets, a rising prospect from Belarus.

Magomedov (7-1-1, 5 KOs), from Makhachkala, Russia, is 6-0-1 since dropping a six-round decision in his second pro bout. Last October, he notched a career-best win over Zhora Hamazaryan, who is known to American fight fans for his two fights against Thomas Mattice.

In other streaming bouts on ESPN+

Armenia’s Zhora Hamazaryan (10-3-2, 7 KOs) will face Erzhan Turgumbekov (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round junior lightweight bout. Hamazaryan knocked out the previously undefeated Dmitry Yun in January.

Junior welterweight prospect Oganes Ustyan (6-0, 2 KOs), a one-time Russian amateur standout, will face Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramian (5-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Youth title.

Bantamweight prospect Narek Abgaryan (14-1, 6 KOs), who competed for Armenia at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will fight South African veteran Sabelo Ngebinyana (13-4, 10 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight rounds. Abgaryan is hoping to bounce back from last December’s decision loss to Eduardo Baez.

In an eight-round duel of unbeaten middleweights, Vadim Tukov (4-0, 1 KO) will take on Mikalai Vesialou (11-0-1, 5 KOs), a former amateur star from Belarus.

The ESPN+ stream will kick off with an eight-round junior bantamweight battle between Zafar Parpiev (10-2, 3 KOs) and the unbeaten Artem Tkachenko (6-0-1, 4 KOs).

Papazov vs Magomedov fight card

The full Papazov vs Magomedov fight card looks as the following:

  • Fedor Papazov vs. Arslan Magomedov, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Zhora Hamazaryan vs. Erzhan Turgumbekov, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Oganes Ustyan vs. Oleksandr Abramian, 8 rounds, junior welterweight for vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior welterweight title
  • Narek Abgaryan vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Vadim Tukov vs. Mikalai Vesialou, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Zafar Parpiev vs. Artem Tkachenko, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

