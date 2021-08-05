Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Kickboxing

Samvel Babayan and Khyzer Hayat for WKN titles top ‘Fight for Glory’ in Malgrat de Mar

Parviz Iskenderov
Samvel Babayan
Samvel Babayan | Team Calvet

A pair of World Kickboxing Network championship belts will be on the line at “Fight for Glory” on Saturday, October 23 in Malgrat de Mar, which is a municipality in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Samvel Babayan and Khyzer Hayat of Team Calvet will battle it out for the prestigious titles in their respective weight classes.

Babayan is scheduled to contest for WKN World flyweight title in oriental kickboxing. He previously challenged for WKN Gold, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Emanuele Tetti in April 2019. Earlier in his career he held Spanish National title, taking the win against Daniel Orden.

Hayat is set to battle it out for WKN World lightweight title in Muay Thai. He as well held Spanish title earned by unanimous decision against Jose Quevedo.

The names of contenders taking on Babayan and Hayat, as well as the list of undercard bouts, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The promoter of the event is Jordi Calvet, who is a former champion himself, and now trainer of a new generation of kickboxing champions from Spain, including reigning WKN super welterweight titleholder Jordi Requejo, WKN European lightweight champion Antonio Campoy, among others.

Fight for Glory 2021 card

  • Samvel Babayan vs TBA, 5 rounds, for WKN World flyweight title, oriental rules
  • Khyzer Hayat vs. TBA, 5 rounds, for WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai
Kickboxing

Related

