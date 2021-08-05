Samvel Babayan and Khyzer Hayat for WKN titles top ‘Fight for Glory’ in Malgrat de Mar

A pair of World Kickboxing Network championship belts will be on the line at “Fight for Glory” on Saturday, October 23 in Malgrat de Mar, which is a municipality in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Samvel Babayan and Khyzer Hayat of Team Calvet will battle it out for the prestigious titles in their respective weight classes.

Babayan is scheduled to contest for WKN World flyweight title in oriental kickboxing. He previously challenged for WKN Gold, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Emanuele Tetti in April 2019. Earlier in his career he held Spanish National title, taking the win against Daniel Orden.

Hayat is set to battle it out for WKN World lightweight title in Muay Thai. He as well held Spanish title earned by unanimous decision against Jose Quevedo.

The names of contenders taking on Babayan and Hayat, as well as the list of undercard bouts, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The promoter of the event is Jordi Calvet, who is a former champion himself, and now trainer of a new generation of kickboxing champions from Spain, including reigning WKN super welterweight titleholder Jordi Requejo, WKN European lightweight champion Antonio Campoy, among others.

WKN Made in Catalona – Team Calvet ?? Jordi Requejo, Antonio Campoy, Samuel Babayan and Jordi Calvet All multiple WKN Champions proud of their belts ? pic.twitter.com/U0Mh6GjcyI — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 24, 2021

Fight for Glory 2021 card

Samvel Babayan vs TBA, 5 rounds, for WKN World flyweight title, oriental rules

Khyzer Hayat vs. TBA, 5 rounds, for WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai