UFC 265 press conference live stream video, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265 press conference is scheduled two days ahead of the interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia.

In attendance the main event fighters, as well as the UFC President Dana White. Live stream video is available up top on Thursday, August 5 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 11 pm BST in the UK, and Friday August 6 at 8 am AEST in Australia.

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card.