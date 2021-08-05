Women’s Wrestling Talk with TK Trinidad now featured on FITE schedule

The number one women’s wrestling talk show on the planet, Women’s Wrestling Talk, will now be available to view on FITE beginning August 4th. The show, created and hosted by TK Trinidad, is partnering with FITE to showcase conversations, interviews, and content related to the pro wrestling industry for fans to enjoy on their platform.

New episodes will air every two weeks for free, and will be available on demand.

The 1 hour bi-weekly show will highlight female wrestling talent from in and outside of the ring giving fans an in-depth look into the gamechangers of the industry as they discuss the wrestling industry from a unique perspective. Guests come from AEW, NWA, WWE, ROH, Impact and from across the indie.

Women’s Wrestling Talk’s first guest will be wrestling legend Mickie James! The 9x women’s champion, executive producer and singer/songwriter talks about who she wants her next match to be with and what to expect from NWA 73 & NWA EmPowerrr and how WWE missed the mark for Evolution.

Previous guests on WWT have included stare from wrestling legends and trailblazers in the industry including; Trish Stratus, Naomi, Brandi Rhodes, Gail Kim, Vickie Guerrero, Taylor Wilde, Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo, Jazz, Serena Deeb and more!

“We created Women’s Wrestling Talk with the main goal of it being run by women, who showcase interviews and discuss women’s wrestling,” said TK Trinidad, Creator and Host.

“We want WWT to showcase wrestlers who happen to be women from the indie scene to the major promotions and everything in between.”