WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman podcast ‘Pro Wrestling 4 Life’ launching on FITE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman’s weekly podcast Pro Wrestling 4 Life will be officially be released on Wednesdays going forward. It will be available Wednesdays at 6 am EST on all podcast platforms and will also premiere in video form Wednesdays at 3 pm EST on FITE and YouTube.

Waltman will continue to be joined each week by his co-host and Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman. For their debut on FITE Waltman and Hausman will be welcoming two men who have made a lot of noise on FITE recently… GCW Champion Matt Cardona and Nick Gage!

“I look forward to bringing Pro Wrestling 4 Life to FITE,” said Waltman. “FITE brings pro wrestling fans some of the best pro wrestling content on the planet each week and I know PW4L will be a great fit.”

Cardona was on Pro Wrestling 4 Life back in June ahead of his match with Gage and had the following to say to Waltman and Hausman at the time, “Listen, deathmatch wrestling is not my cup of tea. It’s not my style. I respect it, and I had to shut this guy up. It’s plain and simple. I’m always trying to create buzz. I’m never happy in my spot.” How will Cardona feel as he returns to the show to do a victory lap?

Nick Gage has obviously made his own big waves recently with his bloody No DQ match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Hot off his national appearance it will be interesting to hear Gage speak with Waltman about working with Jericho live on TNT. Something Waltman did nearly 25 years ago on WCW Nitro.

As a reminder, Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman debuts on FITE this Wednesday at 3 pm EST featuring GCW Champion Matt Cardona and Nick Gage. It will be released on all major podcast platforms Wednesday at 6 am EST.