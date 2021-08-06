Conlan vs Doheny weigh-in results: WBA interim featherweight title official

Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny battle it out for the interim WBA featherweight title live from Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, August 6, which makes it Saturday August 7 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Michael Conlan weighed-in at 124.2. TJ Doheny showed 123.8. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Lee McGregor came in at 117.7 for his European bantamweight title defense against Vincent Legrand, who was 118. The 12-round serves as the co-feature.

The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEST in Australia.

Conlan vs Doheny fight card

The full Conlan vs Doheny fight card looks as the following:

Michael Conlan (124.2) vs. TJ Doheny (123.8), 12 rounds, junior featherweight – WBA interim featherweight title

Lee McGregor (117.7) vs. Vincent Legrand (118), 12 rounds – McGregor’s European bantamweight title

Tyrone McKenna (139.3) vs. Jose Felix (135.5), 10 rounds – vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title

Paddy Donovan () vs. Jose Luis Castillo (), 6 rounds, welterweight*

Sergei Gorokhov (167) vs. Padraig McCrory (167.9), 10 rounds – Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver super middleweight title

*Scheduled to weigh-in Friday morning.