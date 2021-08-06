Franco vs Moloney 3 undercard: Genesis Servania faces Andres Cortes, plus more

After more than 18 months out of the ring, Filipino all-action star Genesis Servania hopes to snatch an undefeated record in his long-awaited return. Servania will battle Las Vegas native Andres Cortes in an eight-round junior lightweight bout on Saturday, August 14 live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Tickets for the event are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Servania vs Cortes bolsters the Titanic Tulsa Tripleheader featuring the third fight between WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua Franco and former world champion Andrew Moloney, unbeaten junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. against Antonio Moran, and the pro debut of middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali.

In other undercard action, unbeaten junior lightweight contender Albert Bell will fight Julio Cortez in an eight-rounder, while Abraham Nova returns from an injury to fight an opponent to be named in an eight-round featherweight tilt.

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia Franco vs Moloney 3 airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 15. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

Servania (34-2, 16 KOs) is 5-1 with four knockouts since falling short in a 2017 Fight of the Year contender to Oscar Valdez for the WBO featherweight world title. He moved up to junior lightweight following a February 2019 decision loss to top junior featherweight contender Carlos Castro.

Cortes (14-0, 7 KOs) last fought May 22 on the Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez undercard and notched a unanimous decision over Eduardo Garza.

Bell (18-0, 5 KOs), the WBO No. 8 junior lightweight contender, is 6-0 since signing with Top Rank in 2018. He authored his signature victory in June 2019 when he outboxed Andy Vences over 10 rounds. Bell fought in April in Tulsa and turned back the stiff challenge of Manuel Rey Rojas.

Cortez (15-2, 11 KOs) is unbeaten as a junior lightweight and has won two straight bouts since a split decision defeat in February 2020.

Nova (19-0, 14 KOs) has been out of action since June 2020, when he figured out the tricky Avery Sparrow en route to a 10-round decision win. Ranked in the top 15 by two of the major sanctioning organizations, Nova will now set his sights on climbing the featherweight rankings. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Albany, N.Y., Nova had knocked out four straight foes before the Sparrow fight.

In other action, 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (9-1, 8 KOs) has an opponent for his Top Rank debut in a six-rounder at junior lightweight: Fidel Cervantes (9-1-1, 4 KOs), a native of Kansas whose only loss came by majority decision.

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card can be found below.

Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card

Main Card

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Franco’s WBA super flyweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Barboza’s WBO International junior welterweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abraham Nova vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Jason Moloney vs. Joshua Greer Jr, 10 rounds, bantamweight*

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight*

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight*

*To be confirmed.