How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr in Australia

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 22. The start time is 11 am AEST.

Pacquiao vs Spence features eight-division world champion making his return after two years of layoff against unified WBC and IBF welterweight titleholder. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-feature Yordenis Ugas defends his WBA welterweight title in a twelve-rounder against Fabian Maidana. Also on the card Victor Ortiz takes on fellow-former champion Robert Guerrero also at welterweight, and Mark Magsayo faces Julio Ceja in a twelve-rounder at featherweight.

Pacquiao vs Spence Australia time, date, live stream, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The time is 11 am AEST. The PPV cost is $49.95.

Pacquiao vs Spence fight card

The four-fight Pacquiao vs Spence card live on pay-per-view looks as the following:

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight – Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles

Yordenis Ugas vs. Fabian Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 12 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight