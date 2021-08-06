Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Boxing

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream in Australia on sale, PPV cost

Newswire
Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3
Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney square off in their third bout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 15. The time is 12 pm AEST. The contest pits the defending WBA super flyweight champion up against former titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) claimed the belt against Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision in June 2020. In the rematch held last November the latter dominated the current champion over the first two rounds before swelling under Franco’s right eye prompted the fight to be stopped and eventually ruled No Contest.

In the co-feature Arnold Barboza Jr defends his WBO International junior welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Antonio Moran. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 in Australia, date, time, PPV price

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 15. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $29.95.

Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card

The current Franco vs Moloney fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (Kayo)

  • Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Franco’s WBA super flyweight title
  • Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Barboza’s WBO International junior welterweight title
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (ESPN+)

  • Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Abraham Nova vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Jason Moloney vs. Joshua Greer Jr, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Trey Lippe Morrison vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight
