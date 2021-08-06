Kid Galahad: I’m focused on doing a job on Jazza Dickens

Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens square off in the rematch with a vacant IBF featherweight title on the line. The 12-round contest headlines the second week of Matchroom Fight Camp live on DAZN from Brentwood, Essex on Saturday August 7.

The pair first met in September 2013. Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) secured the win over Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) via ten-round TKO.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their second showdown.

Kid Galahad: Every fight is life or death

“It’s been a long time coming, I’m just focused, I can’t wait – Saturday night I’m going to IBF World Champion. I’m just focused, I’m in the zone.”

“Jazza is a tough fight for anyone, no matter what level. I can’t actually remember much from the first fight; I can’t even remember what happened yesterday let alone what happened ten years ago. I just focus on what’s ahead. I’m focused on Saturday night and doing a job on Jazza Dickens.”

“Every fight is life changing, for me every fight is life or death, Saturday night isn’t going to be any different.”

Jazza Dickens: This sport is the best and worst

“I’ve had great preparations thanks to my team, everyone around me. I’m grateful to be on this platform, DAZN and Matchroom, kicking off some great nights head. I’ve had great fights leading up to this point and it’s a fight for a World Title, I’ve ticked every box below so now I’m in a good position now.”

“Of course, I had to take the opportunity but not on his [Galahad] terms, he might be slick but I’m better. I’m a good fighter, I know what I can do, he can be as slick as he wants. Slick doesn’t inflict any pain on me, he can be as slick as he likes, so I’ll win the fight how I want to win the fight. I’m looking forward to it.”

“People talk about game plans, I don’t really consider them too much because they go out the window, when something is going well you keep doing it, you adapt on the fly. I’ll be resilient in there and able to adapt to anything that he brings.”

“It’s the best to think like that, this sport is the best and worst, I’ve endured both sides and come through it. To get my crown on Saturday it would be beautiful, I’m grateful to be on this platform.”

