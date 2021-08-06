Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny results, live stream, how to watch, start time

Michael Conlan faces former junior featherweight champion TJ Doheny at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday August 6, which makes it Saturday August 7 in Australia. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA featherweight title.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Lee McGregor puts his European bantamweight title on the line when he faces Vincent Legrand. Also on the card Tyrone McKenna and Jose Felix contest for a vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title, Paddy Donovan takes on Jose Luis Castillo at welterweight, and Sergei Gorokhov defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title against Padraig McCrory.

Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny live stream

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEST in Australia. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Get the full Conlan vs Doheny fight card below. Fight results will follow.

Conlan vs Doheny fight card

Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny, 12 rounds, junior featherweight – WBA interim featherweight title

Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand, 12 rounds – McGregor’s European bantamweight title

Tyrone McKenna vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds – vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title

Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Luis Castillo, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sergei Gorokhov vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds – Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver super middleweight title