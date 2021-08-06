Search
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Live stream UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoff, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 265 fight card, step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia.

Watch UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in up top, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia. The weigh-in results and live show can be found here.

UFC 265 start time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane live stream

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card.

Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Live stream UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane

