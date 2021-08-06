Search
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Live stream UFC 265 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265: Live Weigh-in Show

UFC 265 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the interim heavyweight title.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. UFC 265 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT in the US, 2:50 pm BST in the UK and 11:50 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

UFC 265 start time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane live stream

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

UFC 265 fight card

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title
  • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
  • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
  • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

  • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
  • Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

  • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne
  • Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
  • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

