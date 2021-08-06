Live stream UFC 265 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the interim heavyweight title.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. UFC 265 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT in the US, 2:50 pm BST in the UK and 11:50 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.
UFC 265 start time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane live stream
MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC 265 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.
UFC 265 fight card
Main Card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title
- Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
- Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
- Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney
Preliminary card
- Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
Early preliminary card
- Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne
- Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
- Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
- Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons