Live stream UFC 265 weigh-in results, Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the interim heavyweight title.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. UFC 265 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT in the US, 2:50 pm BST in the UK and 11:50 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

UFC 265 fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons