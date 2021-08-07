Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo weigh-in results

Eimantas Stanionis, Luis Collazo and the rest of fighters featured on the PBC Fight Night card at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on Saturday August 7 in the US, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia.

Eimantas Stanionis weighed-in at 148.6 for his main event bout against former champion Luis Collazo, who showed 148.8. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

Gabriel Maestre came-in at 146 for his bout against Mykal Fox, who was 146.4. The pair squares off in the twelve-round co-feature with the interim WBA welterweight title on the line.

Devon Alexander and Lucas Santamaria tipped the scales at 154 and 148.6, respectively, for their ten-round telecast opener. Get the full Stanionis vs Collazo fight card and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo live on FOX in the US and live stream on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

Stanionis vs Collazo fight card

Main Card

Eimantas Stanionis (148.6) vs. Luis Collazo (148.8), 10 rounds, welterweight

Gabriel Maestre (146) vs. Mykal Fox (146.4), 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBA welterweight title

Devon Alexander (154) vs. Lucas Santamaria (148.6), 10 rounds, welterweight

Petr Khamukov (166.6) vs. Marco Delgado (166.8), 6/8 rounds, super middleweight (swing bout)

Undercard

Ryan Karl (144.8) vs. Edgar Ramirez (144.8), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Joahnys Argilagos (117.6) vs. Luis Javier Valdes (120), 6 rounds, bantamweight

Breeon Carothers (135.6) vs. Phillip Percy (135.8), 4 rounds, lightweight