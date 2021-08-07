Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Search
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Boxing

Galahad vs Dickens 2 results, live stream, how to watch, start time, full fight card

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Fight Camp Week 2

Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) goes up against Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) in the rematch at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant IBF featherweight title on the line headlines the second week of Fight Camp.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) defends his English heavyweight title against Nick Webb (17-2, 13 KOs). Also on the card a pair of non-title heavyweight bouts, as Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) meets Mark Bennett (7-1, 1 KO), and Johnny Fisher (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Danny Whitaker (4-3). In addition, Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) faces off Bec Connolly (3-9) at bantamweight.

The undercard features Aqib Fiaz (6-0) up against Kevin Baldospino (9-5-2, 1 KO) at super featherweight. The lineup can be found below.

Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 live stream

Boxing fans can watch Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 live stream on DAZN. The start time is 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, and 4 am AEST in Australia.

The undercard bout, featured on Before the Bell, airs live stream on YouTube an hour earlier (video up top).

Get the full Fight Camp 2: Galahad vs Dickens 2 card below. Fight results will follow.

Galahad vs Dickens 2

Main Card

  • Kid Galahad vs. Jazza Dickens – for the vacant IBF featherweight title, 12 rounds, featherweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Nick Webb – Wardley’s English heavyweight title, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Alen Babic vs. Mark Bennett, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Danny Whitaker, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Bec Connolly, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Kevin Baldospino, 8 rounds, super featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097