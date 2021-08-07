Galahad vs Dickens 2 results, live stream, how to watch, start time, full fight card

Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) goes up against Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) in the rematch at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, England on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant IBF featherweight title on the line headlines the second week of Fight Camp.

In the co-feature Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) defends his English heavyweight title against Nick Webb (17-2, 13 KOs). Also on the card a pair of non-title heavyweight bouts, as Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) meets Mark Bennett (7-1, 1 KO), and Johnny Fisher (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Danny Whitaker (4-3). In addition, Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) faces off Bec Connolly (3-9) at bantamweight.

The undercard features Aqib Fiaz (6-0) up against Kevin Baldospino (9-5-2, 1 KO) at super featherweight. The lineup can be found below.

Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 live stream

Boxing fans can watch Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 live stream on DAZN. The start time is 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, and 4 am AEST in Australia.

The undercard bout, featured on Before the Bell, airs live stream on YouTube an hour earlier (video up top).

Get the full Fight Camp 2: Galahad vs Dickens 2 card below. Fight results will follow.

Galahad vs Dickens 2

Main Card

Kid Galahad vs. Jazza Dickens – for the vacant IBF featherweight title, 12 rounds, featherweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Nick Webb – Wardley’s English heavyweight title, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Alen Babic vs. Mark Bennett, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Danny Whitaker, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ebanie Bridges vs. Bec Connolly, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Aqib Fiaz vs. Kevin Baldospino, 8 rounds, super featherweight