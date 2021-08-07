Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 weigh-in results (video)

Kid Galahad, Jazza Dickens and the rest of fighters featured on the second week of Fight Camp card stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on DAZN from Brentwood, Essex on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia.

Advertisements

Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) came in at 125.75 for his rematch against Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs), who showed 125.25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with a vacant IBF featherweight title on the line.

Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 235.5 for his English heavyweight title defense against Nick Webb (17-2, 13 KOs), who was 256. The ten-round matchup serves as the co-feature.

Get the full Galahad vs Dickens 2 fight card and weigh-in results below.

The broadcast live stream on DAZN starts at 7 pm BST in the UK, 4 am AEST in Australia, and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

Galahad vs Dickens 2 fight card

Kid Galahad (125.75 lbs) vs. Jazza Dickens (125.25) – for the vacant IBF featherweight title

Fabio Wardley (235.5) vs. Nick Webb (256) – Wardley’s English heavyweight title

Alen Babic (210) vs. Mark Bennett (272.5)

Johnny Fisher (239.25) vs. Danny Whitaker (259.5)

Ebanie Bridges (118.75) vs. Bec Connolly (119)

Aqib Fiaz (131.25) vs. Kevin Baldospino (131.25)