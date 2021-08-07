Search
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Derrick Lewis scores second-round KO against Curtis Blaydes

UFC 265 free fight

Derrick Lewis goes up against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in the headliner of UFC 265 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Black Beast” in his previous outing in February, when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the second round of their UFC Vegas 19 main event.

UFC 265 start time: How to watch Lewis vs Gane live stream

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

