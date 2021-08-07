UFC Full Fight Video: Derrick Lewis scores second-round KO against Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis goes up against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in the headliner of UFC 265 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Black Beast” in his previous outing in February, when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the second round of their UFC Vegas 19 main event.

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

