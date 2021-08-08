Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Search
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Best Shots: Kid Galahad stops Jazza Dickens to win IBF featherweight title

Newswire

Galahad secures the second win against Dickens in Fight Camp Week 2 main event

Advertisements

Kid Galahad secured a dominant win against Jazza Dickens when the pair squared off in the rematch, headlining the second week of Fight Camp. Boxing event aired live on DAZN from Matchroom HQ in Essex, England.

Jazza Dickens walkout
Jazza Dickens walkout | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

The pair first met in September 2013, when Galahad TKO’d Dickens in Round 10. The second win came by way of eleventh-round RTD.

Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The fight saw a practically one-sided battle with Galahad delivering shots. Dickens got cut under both eyes, and likely got his nose broken as well.

Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing
Advertisements

In Round 10 Galahad was also deducted a point for repeatedly stepping on his opponent’s feet. The scores, however, weren’t needed, as the fight ended after round eleven.

Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

With the win Kid Galahad lifts a vacant IBF featherweight title and updates his record to 28-1, 17 KOs. Jazza Dickens drops to 30-4, 11 KOs, which snaps his eight-win streak.

Jazza Dickens
Jazza Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kid Galahad
Kid Galahad lifts IBF featherweight title | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Get the full Galahad vs Dickents results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsPhotosResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Cold Company

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097