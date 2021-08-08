Best Shots: Kid Galahad stops Jazza Dickens to win IBF featherweight title

Advertisements

Kid Galahad secured a dominant win against Jazza Dickens when the pair squared off in the rematch, headlining the second week of Fight Camp. Boxing event aired live on DAZN from Matchroom HQ in Essex, England.

The pair first met in September 2013, when Galahad TKO’d Dickens in Round 10. The second win came by way of eleventh-round RTD.

The fight saw a practically one-sided battle with Galahad delivering shots. Dickens got cut under both eyes, and likely got his nose broken as well.

In Round 10 Galahad was also deducted a point for repeatedly stepping on his opponent’s feet. The scores, however, weren’t needed, as the fight ended after round eleven.

With the win Kid Galahad lifts a vacant IBF featherweight title and updates his record to 28-1, 17 KOs. Jazza Dickens drops to 30-4, 11 KOs, which snaps his eight-win streak.

