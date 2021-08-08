Headbutt ends Stanionis vs Collazo in No Decision – full fight video highlights

Eimantas Stanionis and Luis Collazo squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on August 7 (August 8 AEST). The contest featured rising welterweight contender up against former world champion battling it out in the headliner of PBC Fight Night.

The scheduled for ten rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. While Stanionis was in control delivering sharp shots, the fight officially ended at 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the fourth round after Collazo received an accidental head butt. Referee call it a day on advice of the ringside doctor and that was it.

With the result Eimantas Stanionis adds the first NC to his official record and remains 13-fight undefeated with nine KOs. Luis Collazo record is now 39-8, 20 KOs, 1 NC.

Get the full results from Stanionis vs Collazo fight card.