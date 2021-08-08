Stanionis vs Collazo results, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, full fight card

Eimantas Stanionis goes up against Luis Collazo live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest features rising welterweight up against former world champion battling it out in the headliner of PBC Fight Night.

In the co-feature a two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre faces off Mykal Fox. The pair meets in a twelve-rounder with the interim WBA welterweight title on the line.

Kicking off the telecast, Devon Alexander takes on Lucas Santamaria in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup, including the undercard, can be found below.

Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo live stream

Boxing fans can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo live on FOX in the US and live stream on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Stanionis vs Collazo fight card

Main Card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBA welterweight title

Devon Alexander vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Petr Khamukov vs. Marco Delgado, 6/8 rounds, super middleweight (swing bout)

Undercard (non-televised)

Ryan Karl vs. Edgar Ramirez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Luis Javier Valdes, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Phillip Percy, 4 rounds, lightweight