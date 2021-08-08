Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Search
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream
Boxing

Stanionis vs Collazo results, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, full fight card

Newswire
Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo
Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Eimantas Stanionis goes up against Luis Collazo live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest features rising welterweight up against former world champion battling it out in the headliner of PBC Fight Night.

Advertisements

In the co-feature a two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre faces off Mykal Fox. The pair meets in a twelve-rounder with the interim WBA welterweight title on the line.

Kicking off the telecast, Devon Alexander takes on Lucas Santamaria in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup, including the undercard, can be found below.

Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo live stream

Boxing fans can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo live on FOX in the US and live stream on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Stay tuned with Stanionis vs Collazo results below.

To refresh click here.

Stanionis vs Collazo fight card

Main Card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBA welterweight title

Devon Alexander vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Petr Khamukov vs. Marco Delgado, 6/8 rounds, super middleweight (swing bout)

Undercard (non-televised)

Ryan Karl vs. Edgar Ramirez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Joahnys Argilagos vs. Luis Javier Valdes, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Phillip Percy, 4 rounds, lightweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch UFC 265 Lewis vs Gane live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097