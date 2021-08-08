Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
UFC

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights

Newswire
UFC 265 Ciryl Gane dominates Derrick Lewis
Ciryl Gane stops Derrick Lewis | Twitter/UFC

Gane stops Lewis in UFC 265 main event to take interim heavyweight title

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane squared off in the main event of UFC 265 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which made it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former heavyweight title challenger and No.2-ranked contender up against unbeaten No.3-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup. The pair battled it out for the division’s interim belt.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Gane secured the win by TKO with punches at 4 minutes and 11 seconds into the third round.

After tagging Lewis with right and then left hands and dropping him to the canvas, Gane continued delivering a myriad of unanswered hammer fists all way until the moment, when the referee saw enough.

With the win Ciryl Gane remains undefeated and updates his record to 10-0. He also lifts the interim UFC heavyweight title to become the first UFC champion out of France.

Derrick Lewis drops to 25-8, 1 NC. The defeat snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Ciryl Gane vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights below.

Gane vs Lewis full fight video highlights

Ciryl Gane walkout.

Derrick Lewis ringwalk.

Handshake.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get the full UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane results and updates.

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Top Stories

Latest

In Case You Missed It

