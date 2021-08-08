Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane squared off in the main event of UFC 265 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which made it Sunday August 8 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former heavyweight title challenger and No.2-ranked contender up against unbeaten No.3-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup. The pair battled it out for the division’s interim belt.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Gane secured the win by TKO with punches at 4 minutes and 11 seconds into the third round.

After tagging Lewis with right and then left hands and dropping him to the canvas, Gane continued delivering a myriad of unanswered hammer fists all way until the moment, when the referee saw enough.

With the win Ciryl Gane remains undefeated and updates his record to 10-0. He also lifts the interim UFC heavyweight title to become the first UFC champion out of France.

Derrick Lewis drops to 25-8, 1 NC. The defeat snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Ciryl Gane vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights below.

Gane vs Lewis full fight video highlights

Ciryl Gane walkout.

Derrick Lewis ringwalk.

Handshake.

Round 1.

On the edge of our seats for this one ? #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Km8yykha1a — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Gane poniendo combinaciones juntas y atacando en round 1, busca la ventaja! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/8butStpTI7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Round 2.

Every strike has us on the edge of our seats! ? Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane throwing down for twelve pounds of UFC gold! ? #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/wp6cZA4BV6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Round 3.

Se acaba en el tercero! @Ciryl_Gane ?? se lleva el campeonato interino con una pelea calculada! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/22w7pGXZnE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Verdict.

NUEVO CAMPEÓN INTERINO?? @Ciryl_Gane derrota por TKO a Derrick Lewis en round 3 y se lleva el cinturón #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/gwkvno44R2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Post-fight interview.

Dripping in class, dripping in gold! ? ?? @Ciryl_Gane is blazing a trail for France inside the Octagon! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/91d07JxFSc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

