UFC 265 live results, updates, video, Lewis vs Gane, main event, full fight card

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday August 7, which makes it Sunday August 8 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total with the interim heavyweight title contested in the main event.

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis goes up against Ciryl Gane for the division’s interim belt. Lewis (25-7) is riding the four-win streak, most recently scoring the second-round KO against Curtis Blaydes. Undefeated Gane (9-0) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov.

In the co-main event former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7) takes on Pedro Munhoz (19-5) at bantamweight. Also on the main card Michael Chiesa takes on Vicente Luque at welterweight, Tecia Torres faces Angela Hill in the rematch at women’s strawweight, and Song Yadong battles Casey Kenney at bantamweight. The full UFC 265 fight card can be found below.

UFC 265 live stream, start time, how to watch, US, Australia

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card commencing at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card airs live on ESPN on Kayo at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC 265 live results and updates below.

UFC 265 results

Manel Kape def. Ode’ Osbourne by KO (flying knee, R1 at 4:44)

Miles Johns def. Anderson dos Santos by KO (punch, R3 at 1:16) | Watch knockout

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 5:00)

Johnny Munoz Jr def. Jamey Simmons by submission (RNC, R2 at 2:35)

UFC 265 live updates

Kicking off the preliminary card Karolina Kowalkiewicz meets Jessica Penne at strawweight.

Another KO, which makes it all four early prelims ending prior to the final horn. Manel Kape knocks out Ode’ Osbourne with flying knee in the first round. Check out the video below.

QUÉ KO?? Esta cartelera es una locura! @ManelKape noquea a Ode' Osbourne con esta hermosa rodilla voladora! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/vL75MS8zMt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2021

Rounding up the preliminary card Manel Kape takes on Ode’ Osbourne. The bout proceeds at 129-pound catchweight, as Kape missed weight.

Miles Johns knocks out Anderson dos Santos with big overhand right in the third round.

Moving on with a pair of bantamweights, as Miles Johns goes up against Anderson dos Santos.

Desde round 1 una guerra de estilos en pie #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/qLTQzOfetn — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2021

Gatto takes the win via second-round TKO. The fight was stopped by the doctor right before the third round, reportedly due to Leonardo’s broken hand.

With the win Gatto makes her successful UFC debut.

No doubting the toughness of @VLeo0216.



Doctor stops this one after round 2??. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/dkZGabeKjL — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2021

Continuing the action is the women’s MMA battle between flyweights Victoria Leonardo and Melissa Gatto. The fight is unfolding.

Melissa sale con un juego de piso agresivo buscando someter #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/aBbYE1slcf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2021

Kicking off the action Johnny Munoz Jr submits fellow-bantamweight Jamey Simmons in the second round. Check out the video below.

Se acaba!!! @KidKvenbo entrenó con el campeón Brandon Moreno y peleó como un campeón! Sumisión en round 2! #UFC265 ? pic.twitter.com/yTK4HQlQS2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2021

This was the final faceoff. Up next is an encounter inside the Octagon.

And here is Derrick Lewis’ interview from the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Here is what Ciryl Gane had to say at the ceremonial weigh-ins a day before the fight show.

In case you missed it, check out the full fight video featuring Derrick Lewis in his previous bout in February against Curtis Blaydes.

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?! ?@Thebeast_ufc adds another KO to the historic heavyweight resume at #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/INLCaHvCj4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

UFC 265 fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card airs live on pay-per-view, following eight preliminary bouts. Check out the complete lineup below.

UFC 265 fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early preliminary card

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons