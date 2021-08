Jessica Penne secures the win against Karolina Kowalkiewicz via first-round armbar submission at UC 265: Lewis vs Gane live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on August 7 (August 8 AEST). While scoring her second straight victory, she also hands her opponent the fifth defeat in a row.

Advertisements

Check out the video of finish below.

Get the full UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane results and updates.