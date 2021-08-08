Flying Knee KO: Manel Kape stops Ode Osbourne at UFC 265 (video)

Manel Kape scored a spectacular win by knockout with flying knee when he faced Ode Osbourne at Toyota Center in Hoston, TX on August 7 (August 8 AEST). The pair squared off in a 129-pound catchweight bout, rounding up the early preliminary card at UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane.

The scheduled for three-rounds contest ended on the last minute of the first round, when Kape delivered a jumping right knee to the face, dropping Osbourne to the canvas. While he continued with several punches referee was already on his way to call it a day at 4 minutes and 44 seconds.

With the win Manel Kape rebounds from a two-fight losing streak and updates his record to 16-6. He also secures his first victory inside the UFC Octagon. Ode Osbourne drops to 9-4.

You can watch the video of finish below and up top.

Manel Kape KO’s Ode Osbourne

QUÉ KO?? Esta cartelera es una locura! @ManelKape noquea a Ode' Osbourne con esta hermosa rodilla voladora! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/vL75MS8zMt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2021

