UFC 265 video: Miles Johns KO’s Anderson dos Santos with big right

Miles Johns secured his second win in a row when he faced Anderson dos Santos at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on August 7 (August 8 AEST). The pair of bantamweights squared off in the preliminary card bout at UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. During the exchange in the final round Johns delivered left body shot followed by a big overhand right, dropping Dos Santos to the canvas, and that was it. The referee waved the fight off at the official time of 1 minute and 16 seconds into the third round.

With the win Miles Johns updates his record to 11-1 and scores the second third-round KO in a row. Anderson dos Santos drops to 21-9.

Check out the video of knockout below and up top.

Miles Johns knocks out Anderson dos Santos

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ in the US. In Australia the PPV fight card airs live stream on Kayo.

Get the full UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane results and updates.