Watch Franco vs Moloney 3 official trailer (video)

Joshua Franco defends his WBA super flyweight title against former champion Andrew Moloney in their trilogy fight at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in Australia. Check out the official event trailer up top leading to a highly anticipated matchup.

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card.