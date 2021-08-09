Countdown to Pacquiao vs Spence Jr (video)

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao goes up against unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The Countdown video hit the stream today, going behind the scenes of a pair of boxing greats leading to their highly anticipated showdown. You can watch it up top.

Boxing fans can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr live on pay-per-view. In Australia the fight airs live stream on Kayo.

Get the full Pacquiao vs Spence Jr fight card.